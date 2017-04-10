Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message turn up in LA
This image from video provided by KTTV Fox 11 shows a fake sign, set up in a street median that is now overgrown and weed-filled thanks to record winter rains, seen on Burton Way in Los Angeles Friday, April 14, 2017. It says, "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|66
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|haHaha
|831
|Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14)
|Fri
|vtajoe
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|Fri
|Jan
|1
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|Thu
|Jose
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 11
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC