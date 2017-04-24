DUI suspected in 405 Freeway crash th...

DUI suspected in 405 Freeway crash that left Carson man dead

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

LENNOX >> A 24-year-old motorist was killed in a traffic crash on the 405 Freeway near LAX, apparently caused by a drunken driver. The crash on the northbound 405 Freeway, north of Century Boulevard, was at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reported The 24-year-old man was driving a 2017 Mazda, which was disabled in traffic lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 3 hr discreet 1
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 5 hr Truth 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Truth 20,989
William Legate 15 hr Jbull 1
Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective... 19 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 19 hr METROLINK SCRRA 30
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 21 hr Citizens Patrol Guy 8
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC