DUI suspected in 405 Freeway crash that left Carson man dead
LENNOX >> A 24-year-old motorist was killed in a traffic crash on the 405 Freeway near LAX, apparently caused by a drunken driver. The crash on the northbound 405 Freeway, north of Century Boulevard, was at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reported The 24-year-old man was driving a 2017 Mazda, which was disabled in traffic lanes.
