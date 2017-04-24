Driver who struck and killed a teen while fleeing LAPD officers is sentenced to 27 years in prison

A picture of Jack Phoenix hangs on clothing tags in Sake, a store the Phoenix family opened to memorialize their 15-year-old son, a young graphic designer who was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen car fleeing Los Angeles police in November 2015. A picture of Jack Phoenix hangs on clothing tags in Sake, a store the Phoenix family opened to memorialize their 15-year-old son, a young graphic designer who was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen car fleeing Los Angeles police in November 2015.

