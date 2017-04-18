Diego Hernandez Wants to Introduce Modern Mexican Cuisine to Los Angeles

Much like the the French poet and symbolist leader Paul Verlaine in his decadent days, Baja cuisine is misunderstood, yet the northern most state with few traditions has contributed many verses to the body of work that is Modern Mexican cuisine . Chef Diego Hernandez is accustomed to explaining his cuisine back in the Valle de Guadalupe, at his restaurant CorazA3n de Tierra , where puzzled diners pick at their plates searching for traces of chiles, mole, masa or quelites .

