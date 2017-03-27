Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.GLAAD Awards...

Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. A...

Moonlight, Transparent and Shadowhunters were among the big winners at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards , which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. The event honored film, television and media for their fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.

