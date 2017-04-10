Child shot, wounded in shooting in LA...

Child shot, wounded in shooting in LAa s Exposition Park area

23 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> A child was wounded Saturday in a shooting in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said. It happened at about 4:25 p.m. at 39th Street and Walton Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Station.

