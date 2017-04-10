Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Gra...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of fifth Arizona Location

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

To celebrate the grand opening, the Phoenix restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, April 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,500 square foot interior with seating for 62 and an additional 64 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 5120 N. Central Ave., one block north of Dutch Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 4 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 4 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Apr 6 Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... Apr 5 ThomasA 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC