Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of fifth Arizona Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the Phoenix restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, April 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,500 square foot interior with seating for 62 and an additional 64 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 5120 N. Central Ave., one block north of Dutch Bros.
