Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of fifth Arizona Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the Phoenix restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, April 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,500 square foot interior with seating for 62 and an additional 64 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 5120 N. Central Ave., one block north of Dutch Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.