Bishop Briggs preps for her Coachella debut with El Rey gig
Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs will kick off her first headlining North American tour at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13, ahead of making her Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival debut in Indio on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22. Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs will kick off her first headlining North American tour at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13, ahead of making her Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival debut in Indio on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22. Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs will kick off her first headlining North American tour at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13, ahead of making her Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival debut in Indio on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22. Singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs will kick off her first headlining North American tour at the El ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC