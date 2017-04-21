Angelina Jolie scoops up Cecil B. DeM...

Angelina Jolie scoops up Cecil B. DeMille mansionNeighbors include...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Similar to the 2015 Taylor Swift mansion purchase of Samuel Goldwyn's former Beverly Hills home, Angelina Jolie has purchased Cecil B. DeMille's Los Angeles mansion for near the asking price of $24.95 million. DeMille, who produced and directed dozens of movies including "The Ten Commandments," "The Greatest Show on Earth" and "Exodus," acquired his mansion in 1916 on a street now named after him and lived on the estate until his death in 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Angeles Metro Gold Line 7 hr LA METRO GOLD LINE 12
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 7 hr Native Indian 10
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line 18 hr LA METRO BLUE LINE 5
Los Angeles Metro Red Line 18 hr LA METRO RED LINE 13
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Fri tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Fri Librarian gangste... 4,541
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC