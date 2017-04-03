An Immersive Alternative Reality Game Imagines Los Angeles as a Dystopian Oz
For this ultimate form of audience-interactive and site-specific storytelling, performances shrouded in the secrecy of unpublished addresses and furtive street rendezvous have become as integral to the form's capacity for surprise as have the elaborate environments that await audiences in the churches, barrooms or derelict industrial spaces repurposed for the occasion. That logic of concealment becomes the premise of The Kansas Collection , the Speakeasy Society's inventive, multi-episode foray into the immersive, alternative-reality game.
