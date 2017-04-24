There are on the San Fernando Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional Crimes. In it, San Fernando Sun reports that:

A 26-year-old man in custody on suspicion of molesting a lost child after luring her into the parking lot of a Panorama City shopping center last year may have other alleged victims, a Los Angeles police detective said. Jorge Enrique Lopez-Maza, also known as Julio Ramirez-Sarmiento, approached the 6-year-old victim on April 21, 2016, after she got separated from a relative inside a store, according to LAPD Detective Marc Madero.

