A Power Rangers Coffee Pop-Up Morphs Into Cafes Across Los Angeles
It's morphin' time! Well at least that's true for local chain Alfred Coffee , which is doing a colorful new collaboration with the Power Rangers team since, you know, the new movie is out and all . Strap on your nostalgia goggles and make for any Alfred in the city , where you'll find one-off Power Rangers coffee sleeves and some bright new murals on their buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|13 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC