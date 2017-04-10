A History of L.A.'s Suicide Hotspots, From the Colorado Street Bridge to the Hotel Cecil
During the first half of the 20th century, the sleepy western town of Los Angeles began to spread outward and upward. Buildings reached towards the sky, bridges spanned deep arroyos, signs glittered atop sloping hillsides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC