a Generation Wealtha focuses on materialism at Annenberg Space for Photography
Ilona, a photographer and former model originally from Latvia, in the mezzanine library of her home, which so far contains only copies of a self-published book of her fashion photographs, Moscow, 2012. When is enough enough? That's the crux of “Generation Wealth” by Lauren Greenfield at the Annenberg Space for Photography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|vtajoe
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|7 hr
|Jan
|1
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|18 hr
|Jose
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|Apr 10
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|Apr 10
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC