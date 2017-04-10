'A different Los Angeles': The city m...

'A different Los Angeles': The city moves to alter its sprawling image

8 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Los Angeles conjures a particular image in the popular imagination: sprawling and spacious, dotted with single-family homes and riddled with traffic. But Angelenos have signaled that they are ready for a change, most recently by voting down a measure that would have slowed new construction for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Los Angeles, CA

