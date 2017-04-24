A big shutdown is coming to the 101 F...

A big shutdown is coming to the 101 Freeway. Herea s where and when

San Bernardino County Sun

CALABASAS >> Nighttime travelers on the 101 Freeway through Calabasas beware: all lanes will be closed for four straight nights for bridge construction, according to Caltrans officials. The Ventura Freeway will be shut down each night from midnight to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday to allow for bridge construction at the U.S. 101 interchange at Lost Hills Road in Calabasas, said Michael Comeaux, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA

