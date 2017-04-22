5 arrested at Coachella, accused of stealing cellphones, cash, credit cards
Police have arrested five people in the theft of more than 40 cellphones, cash and credit cards at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Southern California desert. Indio police say multiple festivalgoers reported the thefts, and investigators identified two separate groups of suspects who had multiple phones on them Saturday.
