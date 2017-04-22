5 arrested at Coachella, accused of s...

5 arrested at Coachella, accused of stealing cellphones, cash, credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Police have arrested five people in the theft of more than 40 cellphones, cash and credit cards at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Southern California desert. Indio police say multiple festivalgoers reported the thefts, and investigators identified two separate groups of suspects who had multiple phones on them Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Angeles Metro Gold Line 9 hr LA METRO GOLD LINE 12
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 9 hr Native Indian 10
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line 19 hr LA METRO BLUE LINE 5
Los Angeles Metro Red Line 20 hr LA METRO RED LINE 13
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Fri tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Fri Librarian gangste... 4,541
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC