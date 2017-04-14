35 demonstrators, including clergy, arrested during ICE protest in downtown L.A.
Demonstrators protest recent enforcement actions by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel in downtown Los Angeles. Police arrested 35 demonstrators Thursday in downtown Los Angeles during a protest over recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, officials said.
