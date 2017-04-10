3.1 Phillip Lim to Open Downtown Los ...

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open Downtown Los Angeles Arts District Concept Store

The 5,000-square-foot store, located at 734 East 3rd Street, will carry the women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories and footwear collections. The "new concept" part of it isn't the collections being carried, but rather a residential-meets-gallery-meets studio vibe that has been a retail trend of late.

