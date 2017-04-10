10 Essential Tacos in Los Angeles

10 Essential Tacos in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Earlier this month, we released our 99 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles package for 2017, along with its new sister list, the Freshmen 15 . The list contains a ton of Mexican restaurants, more than any other kind of food by cuisine type Instead of list all the Mexican places below, we decided to give a taste of some of the city's essential tacos, with a couple of burritos and quesadillas thrown in for good measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Thu Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Thu Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Thu Solarman 1
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... Wed ThomasA 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Apr 4 CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Apr 4 LA UNION STATION 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC