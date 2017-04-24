1 dead, 10 injured in fiery big rig c...

1 dead, 10 injured in fiery big rig crash on 5 Freeway that closes all lanes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

One big rig is completely burned in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 25, 2017, on the 5 Freeway near Colorado Boulevard in the Griffith Park area that closed all lanes, killing one person and injuring nine others. LOS FELIZ >> A big rig crossed the center divider into oncoming traffic Tuesday on the 5 Freeway, killing one man and injuring 10 other people in a fiery crash that closed lanes for hours as crews dealt with the charred, mangled and smoky wreckage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 6 min THUNDER VALLEY RE... 38
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 10 hr METROLINK SCRRA 28
Metrolink Orange County Line 21 hr METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line 21 hr METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Metrolink Riverside Line 21 hr METROLINK RIV LINE 4
Metrolink San Bernardino Line 21 hr METROLINK SB LINE 2
Metrolink Antelope Valley Line 22 hr METROLINK AV LINE 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at April 26 at 6:50AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC