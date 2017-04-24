1 dead, 10 injured in fiery big rig crash on 5 Freeway that closes all lanes
One big rig is completely burned in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 25, 2017, on the 5 Freeway near Colorado Boulevard in the Griffith Park area that closed all lanes, killing one person and injuring nine others. LOS FELIZ >> A big rig crossed the center divider into oncoming traffic Tuesday on the 5 Freeway, killing one man and injuring 10 other people in a fiery crash that closed lanes for hours as crews dealt with the charred, mangled and smoky wreckage.
