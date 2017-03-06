Your guide to the 2017 Los Angeles general election
Angelenos go to the polls Tuesday in a string of elections that could have major consequences for the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti is up for reelection , and even with some challengers , he's expected to win easily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Seccession Movement
|54 min
|actorvet
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|3 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|4 hr
|Alex
|19
|HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi...
|5 hr
|Gerald
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Safeway
|9 hr
|Safeway Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|20 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|13
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC