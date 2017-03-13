Yarn bombing California at the Autry ...

Yarn bombing California at the Autry Museuma s new exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A mosaic-like look at the California desert in “California Yarnscape” at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles March 18-June 25. Photo by Julie Kornblum. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday March 18-June 25. Tickets: $14 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-12 and free for children 3 and under, includes venue entrance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Professional Protesters reveal themselves 2 hr actorvet 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 7 hr gotcha 830
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr gotcha 20,900
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 12 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 16 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 17 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 18 hr Sarah 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC