Wyclef Jean mistakenly detained in suspected robbery in Los Angeles

The musician Wyclef Jean says he was mistakenly detained by police as a robbery suspect in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning. According to reports from KTLA , the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near the Hustler Store on the Sunset Strip.

