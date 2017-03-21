Wyclef Jean mistakenly detained in suspected robbery in Los Angeles
The musician Wyclef Jean says he was mistakenly detained by police as a robbery suspect in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning. According to reports from KTLA , the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near the Hustler Store on the Sunset Strip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|11 hr
|fatsingle
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Brian
|4,527
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|Mon
|James
|1
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Ned Wasserman
|17
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Mon
|Jenny
|3
|California wants to secede from the US
|Mon
|Jenny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC