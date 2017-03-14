Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbi...

Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically injuring infant daughter

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Los Angeles woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed and critically injured her 5-month-old daughter. Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue, a residential street in the University Park section of South L.A., LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min Shout It Out Loud 20,901
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 2 hr Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) 2 hr Hillary Vomit 35
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Hillary Vomit 4,518
Reward them some more God!!! 17 hr doG mnaDed lyHo r... 1
Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles Mon Truth squad 2
California Seccession Movement Mon Wall specialist 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC