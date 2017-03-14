Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically injuring infant daughter
A Los Angeles woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed and critically injured her 5-month-old daughter. Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue, a residential street in the University Park section of South L.A., LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez said.
