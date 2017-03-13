Where to see a Beauty and the Beasta sa original Broadway Belle

Where to see a Beauty and the Beasta ...

Broadway vocalist Susan Egan, shown performs during Long Beach Symphony's “Crescendo Bach to Broadway” charity gala on April 27, 2014, returns to Long Beach on Friday, March 17. Fans of Disney's “ Beauty and the Beast ” may want to consider seeing the live-action film early when it opens on Friday, March 17. That's because that evening they can see Broadway's original Tony-nominated Belle live on stage in Long Beach.

