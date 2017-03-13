Where to see a Beauty and the Beasta sa original Broadway Belle
Broadway vocalist Susan Egan, shown performs during Long Beach Symphony's “Crescendo Bach to Broadway” charity gala on April 27, 2014, returns to Long Beach on Friday, March 17. Fans of Disney's “ Beauty and the Beast ” may want to consider seeing the live-action film early when it opens on Friday, March 17. That's because that evening they can see Broadway's original Tony-nominated Belle live on stage in Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|2 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|3 hr
|Jenna
|8
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
|Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|giant lobo
|828
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC