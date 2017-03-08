Where to Find the Best House-Made Baklava in Los Angeles

Listen to "Shapes of Things," a psychedelic late 1960s tune from the Yardbirds, a rock band fueled by guitar legends like Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck, and your brain may drift toward mind-bending visions. One item that may not be pop immediately to mind is baklava , a shape-shifting geometric pastry that started in the Middle East and eventually emanated to the Mediterranean and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.