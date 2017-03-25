What $1.5 million buys in Hermosa Beach, Hollywood Hills and South Pasadena
It can be tough to buy into L.A. County's trendier neighborhoods for under seven figures, but you can find plenty of gems for a bit over the $1-million mark. In Hermosa Beach, about $1.5 million buys an ocean-view contemporary; in Hollywood Hills, a 1920s Mediterranean; and in South Pasadena, a landmark Craftsman home.
