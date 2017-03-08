Voodoo Doughnut arrives in Los Angele...

Voodoo Doughnut arrives in Los Angeles, and guess what? The sky didn't collapse

When Portland's Voodoo Doughnut announced last year that it would be opening a shop in Los Angeles' Universal City Walk, snooty Southern California acted like it was a sure sign of the apocalypse. Well, the store officially opened today, and La La Land didn't sink into the Pacific.

