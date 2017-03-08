Voodoo Doughnut arrives in Los Angeles, and guess what? The sky didn't collapse
When Portland's Voodoo Doughnut announced last year that it would be opening a shop in Los Angeles' Universal City Walk, snooty Southern California acted like it was a sure sign of the apocalypse. Well, the store officially opened today, and La La Land didn't sink into the Pacific.
