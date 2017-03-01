Viral video strains a family in East West Playersa a Free Outgoinga
Where: East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles. What happens when traditional values and rigid social norms come face to face with teenaged curiosity and social media? That is the essential question at the root of Anupama Chandrasekhar's “Free Outgoing,” presented by East West Players as part of their 51st anniversary celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|6 hr
|Haebdiydldfslkjo
|5
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|10 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more
|14 hr
|Dandy
|3
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|14 hr
|Tina Corina
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|Thu
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|Thu
|Extech 480823
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC