Viral video strains a family in East West Playersa a Free Outgoinga

Where: East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles. What happens when traditional values and rigid social norms come face to face with teenaged curiosity and social media? That is the essential question at the root of Anupama Chandrasekhar's “Free Outgoing,” presented by East West Players as part of their 51st anniversary celebration.

