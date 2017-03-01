Vigil Held For 64-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash On Day Driver Is Arrested
LOS ANGELES - A vigil was held Wednesday evening for a 64-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles last week. Iyerusalem Bihon, 36, surrendered to police after speaking to them on the phone.
