UCLA grad student says felt victimize...

UCLA grad student says felt victimized by professor and universitya s reaction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press-Telegram

Kristen Glasgow uses the office in her mother's West Los Angeles home as a library as she finishes her dissertation. Stepping foot on UCLA's campus gives her panic attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Metro 7 min METRO LOS ANGELES 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 58 min WPWW 20,933
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... 1 hr In memory of Zach... 1
Trump rally in Oramge County harassed by protes... 4 hr actorvet 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 19 hr Lol 4,531
Tallen Abbas Fri Jordan jules 2
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16) Mar 24 Romel Esmail 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 26 at 9:53PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC