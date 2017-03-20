Two arrested in Van Nuys after shots fired at officers

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys early Monday after shots were fired at Los Angeles police officers, authorities said. Officers with the West Valley Community Police Station were trying to conduct a pedestrian stop near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Haskell Avenue around 3 a.m. when a man began shooting at the officers, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

