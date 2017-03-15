TV writer Larry Reitzer and violinist...

TV writer Larry Reitzer and violinist Matthew Funes list restored Tudor in Los Feliz

Television writer Larry Reitzer and studio violinist Matthew Funes are seeking about $2.5 million for their restored Tudor-style home in Los Feliz. They bought the house six years ago for $1.51 million.

