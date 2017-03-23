Travis Scott Plays Surprise Show at Nike Air Pop-Up Shop on La Brea Ave Tonight
In celebration of Nike's biggest day of the year, Air Max Day, the brand has been launching pop-up shops all over including La Brea Ave in Los Angeles. The event which commemorates the past, present and future of the iconic Air Max sneaker opened today allowing fans to pick up some of the most anticipated releases of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Tallen Abbas
|Fri
|Jordan jules
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|4,530
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Romel Esmail
|3
|nogo 10 325
|Thu
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Mar 23
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|Mar 23
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC