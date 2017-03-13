The State of Central American Food in...

The State of Central American Food in Los Angeles

In addition to claiming the title of best Mexican food city in the U.S., Los Angeles is also the top destination for Central American cuisine , with strong representation from five of seven countries along the isthmian strip at the southernmost end of North America. Refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and other countries arrived in L.A. during the 1970s and 80s due to a century and a half of Monroe Doctrines, the Roosevelt Corollary and our Cold War policies that led the U.S. to support military dictatorships in Guatemala, El Salvador and right wing contras in Nicaragua.

