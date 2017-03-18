The soul of Russia, by way of the St....

The soul of Russia, by way of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

It's been a good week for Shostakovich's popular Fifth Symphony. The Los Angeles Philharmonic , led by guest conductor Jaap van Zweden, gave a powerful reading of the work at Walt Disney Concert Hall at the beginning of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Onsite Blinds, Shades, Shutter & Repairs 39 min david_tarkey 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Thomas 20,924
California wants to secede from the US 17 hr Genl Forrest 2
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 20 hr Solarman 3
How to Make Alkaline Water 20 hr Star 10
Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L... 23 hr Kelly Hawkins 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Sat Well Well 4,526
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC