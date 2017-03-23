The People and Planes of Santa Paula
"DOWN THERE ON THE RIGHT: THAT'S WHERE MY GRANDFATHER'S airstrip was," says Bruce Dickenson, banking sharply. Under the right wing of White Bear, a 59-year-old Howard DGA 15 monoplane, we spot a small sandy rectangle cut out of the underbrush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|8 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexifornia
|8 hr
|davy
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|8 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|9 hr
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|10 hr
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC