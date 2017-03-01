Temperatures to dip as new storm, rain head towards LA County
LOS ANGELES >> With another rain storm on the way, temperatures are expected to be sharply lower Saturday amid partly cloudy skies. The expected high temperature will drop precipitously -- by 17 degrees at Los Angeles International Airport -- compared with Friday and rain will douse the region on Sunday, forecasters said.
