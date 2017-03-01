TAO Group Announces Major Los Angeles...

TAO Group Announces Major Los Angeles Expansion

9 hrs ago

TAO Group announced on Facebook today that its nightlife and culinary brands will be expanding to Los Angeles and are set to open this month. Awaiting opening day are Avenue , Beauty & Essex , Tao and Luchini .

