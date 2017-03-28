Strip mall fire leaves two dead in South Los Angeles
Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in a South Los Angeles strip mall that left two people dead. Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in a South Los Angeles strip mall that left two people dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I married a porn and she is a freak
|3 hr
|Krazy glue
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|3 hr
|Buster
|9
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|3 hr
|Buster
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|Canuck stay home
|58
|Mexifornia
|11 hr
|Troll
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Sun
|davy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC