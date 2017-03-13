Spoiler Alert: Rulings Expected on Uber and Lyft Independent Contractor Settlements
Judges in California will likely soon issue rulings affecting two ride-sharing companies, Uber and Lyft. Those connected with the Lyft case will be pleased because it is expected that a federal district court judge in San Francisco will formally approve a $27 million settlement in an independent contractor misclassification case against Lyft.
