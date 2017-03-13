South LA man convicted of writing hate speech on LGBT Center

A 23-year-old South Los Angeles man was sentenced to 36 months of probation and nine days in jail after pleading guilty to writing hate speech on a Los Angeles LGBT Center in graffiti. Damario Brown, who lives in Leimert Park in South L.A., was also given 45 days of graffiti removal and ordered to stay away from the center, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

