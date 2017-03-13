South LA man convicted of writing hat...

South LA man convicted of writing hate speech on LGBT Center

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A 23-year-old South Los Angeles man was sentenced to 36 months of probation and nine days in jail after pleading guilty to writing hate speech on a Los Angeles LGBT Center in graffiti. Damario Brown, who lives in Leimert Park in South L.A., was also given 45 days of graffiti removal and ordered to stay away from the center, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Professional Protesters reveal themselves 6 hr actorvet 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 11 hr gotcha 830
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr gotcha 20,900
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 17 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 20 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 22 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 22 hr Sarah 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC