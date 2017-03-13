Selma Blair and son at WeVillage open...

Selma Blair and son at WeVillage opening in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Actress Selma Blair and five-year-old son Arthur visited the grand opening of the childcare outlet WeVillage's Los Angeles flagship store in Studio City on Saturday. While the 44-year-old dressed to impress, it was her little boy that was showing a real passion for fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min That One White Guy 20,929
Review: Allison Weis's Office 2 hr ALLISON WEIS 2
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 6 hr Dale 1
Review: Onsite Blinds, Shades, Shutter & Repairs 9 hr david_tarkey 1
California wants to secede from the US Sat Genl Forrest 2
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... Sat Solarman 3
How to Make Alkaline Water Sat Star 10
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC