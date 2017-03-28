Santa Monica adopts nation's most ext...

Santa Monica adopts nation's most extensive earthquake retrofit plan

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Suspected quake-vulnerable buildings in downtown Santa Monica. Under a newly passed city law, suspect buildings will be required to undergo a seismic evaluation and, if necessary, be retrofitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 2 hr get out of here 21
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... 14 hr Jane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Tue Jose 26
I married a porn and she is a freak Tue Krazy glue 1
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march Tue Buster 9
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 5:21AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC