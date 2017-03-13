San Marino burglary suspects arrested...

San Marino burglary suspects arrested with help from remote home surveillance camera

15 hrs ago

SAN MARINO >> Police arrested two would-be burglars on Thursday night after a San Marino resident saw them trying to break into his home via a remote surveillance camera, officials said. Police first received a report of the attempted break-in in the 1200 block of Adair Street about 9 p.m., San Marino police officials said in a statement.

