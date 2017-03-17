Runoff in Council District 1 is a victory for a new vision of a sustainable L.A.

Challenger Joe Bray-Ali, left, and Councilman Gil Cedillo at a City Council District 1 candidates forum at Sotomayor Learning Academies complex on Feb. 16. Challenger Joe Bray-Ali, left, and Councilman Gil Cedillo at a City Council District 1 candidates forum at Sotomayor Learning Academies complex on Feb. 16. On one side is Bray-Ali , a bike activist with dreams of a denser, smarter city with more affordable housing and fewer smog-producing cars; on the other is Councilman Gil Cedillo , a career politician who is hyper focused on building more market-rate housing and operates under the old-school rubric of the councilman as the boss of the district, rather than its servant. In that context, the new vision scored a victory on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.