Reseda High School on lockdown as LA ...

Reseda High School on lockdown as LA police search for shooting suspect

15 hrs ago

One person was shot in Reseda Tuesday and Los Angeles police were searching for the suspect, leading to a lockdown at nearby Reseda High School, officials said. The shooting was reported in the 18400 block of Vanowen Street just after 12:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.

Los Angeles, CA

