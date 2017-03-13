Reseda High School on lockdown as LA police search for shooting suspect
One person was shot in Reseda Tuesday and Los Angeles police were searching for the suspect, leading to a lockdown at nearby Reseda High School, officials said. The shooting was reported in the 18400 block of Vanowen Street just after 12:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.
