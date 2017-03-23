Reduce Risk of Colon Cancer with Colonoscopy in Los Angeles Procedure
Dr. Berookim has recently emphasized the importance of receiving a colonoscopy screening to reduce the risk of colon cancer. A colonoscopy in Los Angeles examination may lower a patient's risk for colon cancer by 65% in comparison to those who do not participate in screenings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tallen Abbas
|3 hr
|Jordan jules
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Brian
|4,530
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Romel Esmail
|3
|nogo 10 325
|Thu
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Thu
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|Thu
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC