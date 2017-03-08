Protesters converge on downtown LA fo...

Protesters converge on downtown LA for a A Day Without a Womana rally

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Hoping to prove their economic worth locally and across the globe, hundreds of women left their jobs and avoided shopping Wednesday to join a massive rally and strike in downtown Los Angeles as part of the “A Day Without a Woman” strike. The gathering at Grand Park at First and Spring streets was modest in size compared to recent rallies, but this time, many women and their male supporters wore the color red to recognize “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system,” organizers said.

Los Angeles, CA

