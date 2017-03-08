Protesters converge on downtown LA for a A Day Without a Womana rally
Hoping to prove their economic worth locally and across the globe, hundreds of women left their jobs and avoided shopping Wednesday to join a massive rally and strike in downtown Los Angeles as part of the “A Day Without a Woman” strike. The gathering at Grand Park at First and Spring streets was modest in size compared to recent rallies, but this time, many women and their male supporters wore the color red to recognize “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system,” organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S...
|1 hr
|Town
|1
|Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ivanharo909
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|"Day without women", rally
|6 hr
|actorvet
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|16 hr
|Falcon
|3
|Kim kardashion
|17 hr
|Black meat
|1
|The View is bindsided
|19 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC